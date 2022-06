HO-CHUNK TO HOST HORSE RACING EVENT AT ATOKAD

HO-CHUNK, INCORPORATED WILL RUN THREE RACES AT THE ATOKAD RACETRACK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY THIS SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

POST TIME FOR THE FIRST OF THE THREE LIVE HORSE RACES WILL BE AT 2:00 P.M.

WAGERING WILL BE AVAILABLE AND ALSO A FAMILY FUN DAY WITH ACTIVITIES STARTING AT NOON THAT ARE FREE TO THE PUBLIC.

EVENTS INCLUDE PONY RIDES, FACE PAINTING, A BOUNCE HOUSE AND MORE.

THERE WILL ALSO BE A CRAZY TEAM SPIRIT COMPETITION WHERE GUESTS CAN SHOW THEIR SUPPORT FOR THEIR FAVORITE TEAM IN THE MOST ELABORATE AND CREATIVE WAY.

FOOD AND BEVERAGES FROM LOCAL VENDORS WILL BE SOLD AT THE EVENT