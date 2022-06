FEDERAL PROSECUTORS WANT JAIL TIME FOR FORENBERRY

FEDERAL PROSECUTORS ARE RECOMMENDING JAIL TIME FOR A FORMER NEBRASKA CONGRESSMAN.

ATTORNEYS FOR FORMER CONGRESSMAN JEFF FORTENBERRY TOLD A JUDGE THAT THEIR CLIENT SHOULD RECEIVE NO JAIL TIME.

PROSECUTORS HAVE RECOMMENDED THAT FORTENBERRY BE LOCKED UP FOR SIX MONTHS AND RECEIVE A 30-THOUSAND-DOLLAR FINE, WHILE U.S. PROBATION IS SEEKING A THREE-MONTH PRISON SENTENCE.

FORTENBERRY IS SCHEDULED TO BE SENTENCED LATER THIS MONTH AFTER BEING CONVICTED OF LYING TO THE FBI ABOUT AN ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION FROM A FOREIGN SOURCE DURING A 2016 FUNDRAISER IN CALIFORNIA.