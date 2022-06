BLOOD DONORS NEEDED AS SUPPLIES RUN LOW

THE RECENT HEAT WAVE IS APPARENTLY KEEPING SOME IOWA BLOOD DONORS FROM GIVING THE GIFT OF LIFE.

DANIELLE WEST, WITH LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER, SAYS WHILE THEY NORMALLY HAVE A THREE-TO-FIVE-DAY SUPPLY OF ALL BLOOD TYPES ON THE SHELVES, THE SUPPLY HAS DWINDLED TO LESS THAN A ONE-DAY SUPPLY.

DONORS ARE NEEDED IMMEDIATELY AS THE DEMAND FOR BLOOD PRODUCTS IS CONTINUING TO RISE.

THERE IS A CONSTANT NEED FOR DONATIONS AS BLOOD PRODUCTS HAVE A SHORT SHELF LIFE AND THE BLOOD SUPPLY NEEDS TO BE CONTINUOUSLY REPLENISHED.

WEST SAYS ON AVERAGE, SOMEONE NEEDS BLOOD EVERY TWO SECONDS.

LIFESERVE IS THE ONLY PROVIDER OF BLOOD AND BLOOD PRODUCTS TO MORE THAN 120 HOSPITALS IN IOWA, NEBRASKA, AND SOUTH DAKOTA.

THEY ARE ONLINE AT LIFESERVEBLOODCENTER.ORG