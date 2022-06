SALVATION ARMY CAMP EXPANDS IN SOUTH SIOUX

THE FIRST 40 CAMPERS OF THE SUMMER ARE ATTENDING THE SALVATION ARMY’S WESTERN PLAINS CAMP IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY NEAR CRYSTAL COVE.

MAJOR POPPY THOMPSON OF THE SALVATION ARMY SAYS A LOT OF IMPROVEMENTS, INCLUDING NEW CABINS HAVE BEEN MADE AT THE FORMER CAMP GOODWILL SINCE THEY BROKE GROUND ON THE START OF THE PROJECT LAST SEPTEMBER 1ST:

CAMP7 OC……….AND BEYOND. :16

THE ONGOING CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS WILL ULTIMATELY SEE THE LIVING QUARTERS MODERNIZED, A NEW LODGE/COMMONS AREA COMPLETED, A REFURBISHED SWIMMING POOL AND OTHER BUILDINGS INCLUDING A BOAT HOUSE ERECTED ON THE PROPERTY.

THE SALVATION ARMY PURCHASED THIS CAMP AFTER THEIR FORMER CAMP WAS FLOODED THREE YEARS AGO:

CAMP8 OC…THEIR ROOFTOPS. :14

MAJOR GREG THOMPSON SAYS THE FACILITY IS FOR THE WHOLE COMMUNITY, NOT JUST CHILDREN:

CAMP9 OC………CAMPERS TO USE. :17

THE NEW ADDITIONS WILL ENHANCE FUTURE RETREATS, COMMUNITY GATHERINGS, AND OTHER EVENTS THAT TAKE PLACE AT THE CAMP DURING THE OFF-SEASON.

SOME OF THE CAMPERS ENJOYING ACTIVITIES THIS WEEK ARE FROM AS FAR AWAY AS LINCOLN AND HASTINGS.