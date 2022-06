REYNOLDS SIGNS SCHOOL VACCINE MANDATE PROHIBITION

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED INTO LAW A BILL THAT PROHIBITS K-THROUGH-12 SCHOOLS, STATE-LICENSED CHILDCARE CENTERS AND IOWA COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES FROM HAVING COVID-19 VACCINATION MANDATES FOR ENROLLMENT.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR JASON SCHULTZ OF SCHLESWIG SAYS THE LAW GIVES INDIVIDUALS AND PARENTS THE RIGHT TO MAKE THEIR OWN DECISIONS ABOUT COVID-19 SHOTS.

DEMOCRATS IN THE LEGISLATURE OBJECTED.

COVID-19 VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS ARE NOW PROHIBITED FOR ENROLLMENT IN CHILDCARE CENTERS, PUBLIC SCHOOLS, COMMUNITY COLLEGES, IOWA’S THREE STATE UNIVERSITIES, AND EVERY PRIVATE COLLEGE IN IOWA.

