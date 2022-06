PLANE REPAIR TAX BREAK FOR IOWA BECOMES LAW

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS APPROVED A TAX BREAK FOR THE AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY.

THE STATE SALES TAX ON PARTS FOR PLANES AND ON THE LABOR TO MAINTAIN AND REPAIR AIRCRAFT WILL NO LONGER BE CHARGED AFTER JULY 1ST.

DURING HOUSE DEBATE IN APRIL, REPRESENTATIVE LEE HEIN SAID NONE OF OUR NEIGHBORING STATES CHARGE A SALES TAX ON PARTS AND LABOR FOR PLANES.

BILL BACKERS SAID THOSE JOB OPPORTUNITIES WILL SPUR ENROLLMENT AT COMMUNITY COLLEGES THAT OFFER AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE COURSES, SO STUDENTS CAN GET F-A-A CERTIFICATION.

WESTERN IOWA TECH IN SIOUX CITY PLANS TO START AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE PROGRAMS.

REPRESENTATIVE CHRIS HALL OF SIOUX CITY SAYS IT WILL SPUR MORE ACTIVITY AT IOWA’S COMMUNITY AIRPORTS.

THE LEGISLATIVE SERVICES AGENCY ESTIMATES IOWANS WHO OWN PLANES WILL SAVE 10 MILLION DOLLARS A YEAR FROM THIS TAX BREAK.