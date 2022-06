LEWIS & CLARK LATEST PROJECT FOR ROCK MURAL ARTIST

THE ARTIST WHO HAS PAINTED “FREEDOM ROCKS” ACROSS IOWA IS WORKING ON A NEW PROJECT NEAR THE SIOUX CITY RIVERFRONT.

RAY “BUBBY” SORENSEN II HAS BEEN COMMISSIONED TO PROVIDE ARTWORK FOR THE FLOYD RIVER CAMPSITE ROCK LOCATED IN THE CHRIS LARSEN PARK RIVERFRONT DEVELOPMENT,

SORENSEN WILL BE IN SIOUX CITY WORKING ON THE ART PIECE FROM NOW THROUGH JUNE 20TH UNDER THE BIG WHITE TENT.

HE WILL PAINT FOUR VERTICAL MURALS ON THE LARGE BOULDER WITH EACH MURAL DEPICTING EVENTS THAT OCCURRED ON AUGUST 20TH AND 21ST OF 1804 WHEN THE LEWIS & CLARK EXPEDITION STOPPED AT THE SITE.

THE PROJECT IS THROUGH THE SERGEANT FLOYD TRI-STATE CHAPTER IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE LEWIS AND CLARK TRAIL FOUNDATION AND THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY.