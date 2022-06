IOWA DEPUTY DIES IN CRASH

STATE OFFICIALS ARE INVESTIGATING A FATAL TRAFFIC CRASH IN SOUTHWEST IOWA IN WHICH A COUNTY DEPUTY LOST HIS LIFE.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL CONFIRMS THEY’RE INVESTIGATING THE CRASH TUESDAY THAT KILLED 37-YEAR-OLD FREMONT COUNTY DEPUTY AUSTIN “MELVIN” RICHARDSON.

THE FREMONT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS RICHARDSON WAS TRAVELING NORTHBOUND ON HIGHWAY 275 — ABOUT FIVE MILES SOUTH OF SIDNEY — WHEN HIS VEHICLE COLLIDED WITH A SOUTHBOUND COMBINE DRIVEN BY 64-YEAR-OLD JAMES GROFF.

THE COMBINE WAS WIDER THAN THE LANE AND RICHARDSON STRUCK ONE OF THE FRONT TIRES, ACCORDING TO THE STATE PATROL.