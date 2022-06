SPENCER MAN SENTENCED IN SIOUX CITY GUN INCIDENT

A SPENCER, IOWA MAN WHO ILLEGALLY POSSESSED GUNS, ON TWO SEPARATE OCCASIONS HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 8 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON.

41-YEAR-OLD DEMETRIUS WRIGHT RECEIVED THE 96 MONTH PRISON TERM AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO BEING A PROHIBITED PERSON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

PROSECUTORS SAY WRIGHT POSSESSED A GLOCK .22 CALIBER SEMI-AUTOMATIC HANDGUN LAST AUGUST IN SIOUX CITY AFTER ANOTHER PERSON HAD USED IT TO COMMIT A SHOOTING, AND THAT WRIGHT WAS TRYING TO CONCEAL THE GUN FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT INVESTIGATING THE SHOOTING.

PRIOR TO THAT IN APRIL OF 2021 IN SPENCER, WRIGHT POSSESSED A SMITH AND WESSON 22 CALIBER SEMI-AUTOMATIC HANDGUN PURCHASED FOR HIM BY ANOTHER PERSON THAT WRIGHT USED IN A THREATENING VIDEO AGAINST ANOTHER PERSON.

WRIGHT HAD BEEN CONVICTED OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IN JANUARY 2017, AND WAS SUBJECT TO TWO DIFFERENT PROTECTION ORDERS, ISSUED IN IOWA AND FLORIDA THAT PROHIBITED WRIGHT FROM LAWFULLY POSSESSING FIREARMS.