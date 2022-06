NORTHSIDE ROLLOVER RESULTS IN ARREST OF SIOUX FALLS MAN

A SIOUX FALLS MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AFTER CRASHING A STOLEN TRUCK HE WAS DRIVING ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE TUESDAY MORNING.

POLICE SGT JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE ACCIDENT INVOLVING TWO SUSPECTS HAPPENED AROUND 9:20 A.M.:

23-YEAR-OLD TREJIN FAST HORSE IS CHARGED WITH O-W-I AND FIRST DEGREE THEFT.

MCCLURE SAYS THE PICKUP TRUCK WAS STOLEN IN SIOUX FALLS MONDAY EVENING.

THE PASSENGER IN THE TRUCK WITH FAST HORSE FLED THE SCENE ON FOOT AND REMAINS AT LARGE:

FAST HORSE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $11,000 BOND AND A WARRANT OUT OF SOUTH DAKOTA.

Photo courtesy CBS-14