DAVIS ATTORNEY’S REQUEST FOR MISTRIAL IN MURDER CASE IS DENIED

TESTIMONY CONTINUED TUESDAY IN THE MURDER TRIAL OF A 26-YEAR-OLD SIOUX CITY MAN ACCUSED IN THE DEATH OF HIS GIRLFRIEND’S INFANT DAUGHTER IN 2018.

TAYVON DAVIS IS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER, CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF A CHILD, AND MULTIPLE ACTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT IN THE DEATH OF 19 MONTH OLD MAELYNN MYERS.

SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER BRAD ECHTER SPENT THE MORNING ON THE WITNESS STAND, TESTIFYING ABOUT HOW HE WAS SENT TO THE OMAHA CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL WHERE THE INFANT WAS TRANSPORTED TO FROM SIOUX CITY.

ECHTER TOOK PHOTOS OF THE INJURED CHILD AND INTERVIEWED DAVIS AT THE OMAHA HOSPITAL.

DAVIS SAID THE INJURIES MIGHT HAVE OCCURRED AT A DAYCARE CENTER.

THE PROSECUTION ASKED ECHTER ABOUT DAVIS’ EMOTIONAL STATE DURING THE INTERVIEW:

DEFENSE ATTORNEY JENNIFER SOLBERG ASKED TO APPROACH THE BENCH AND THE JUDGE DISMISSED THE JURY FOR THEIR LUNCH BREAK.

THE DEFENSE THEN ASKED FOR A MISTRIAL IN THE CASE CLAIMING ECHTER MADE FALSE STATEMENTS ABOUT DAVIS’S CREDIBILITY.

THEY ASKED THE JUDGE TO ADMONISH HIM.

JUDGE TOD DECK DENIED THE MISTRIAL MOTION.

OFFICER ECHTER CONTINUED HIS TESTIMONY AND WAS CROSS EXAMINED TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

DAVIS HAD BEEN DATING THE GIRL’S MOTHER FOR AROUND SIX MONTHS AT THE TIME OF THE INFANT’S DEATH, AND WAS LIVING WITH THEM IN THE SUMMER OF 2018.