WOODBURY PRIMARY BALLOT AUDIT COMPLETED

AN AUDIT OF LAST TUESDAY’S PRIMARY ELECTION IN WOODBURY COUNTY HAS BEEN COMPLETED.

COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS THE IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE CALLED FOR A POST-ELECTION AUDIT IN EACH OF THE STATE’S 99 COUNTIES:

THE SECRETARY OF STATE RANDOMLY PICKS A PRECINCT FROM EACH COUNTY TO BE AUDITED.

GILL SAYS EACH BALLOT WAS HAND COUNTED AND TRIPLED CHECKED BY THREE POLL WORKERS:

A POLITICAL PARTY BALANCED BOARD HAND COUNTED 368 BALLOTS THAT COMPRISED THE TOTAL BALLOTS COUNTED FROM PRECINCTS 14 AND 15.

THE RESULTS OF THE AUDIT EXACTLY MATCHED THE RESULTS THAT WERE COUNTED BY THE OPTICAL SCANNER MACHINE IN THE PRECINCT ON ELECTION DAY.