ROTARY CLUB CONVENTION TO FEATURE NAVY SEAL

THE ROTARY CLUB OF SIOUX CITY IS PLANNING TO WELCOME 40 CLUBS FROM IOWA AND SOUTH DAKOTA TO TOWN FOR ITS DISTRICT CONFERENCE THIS SEPTEMBER.

STEVE HARRINGTON OF WOODBINE IS THE FORMER ROTARY DISTRICT GOVERNOR IN CHARGE OF THE EVENT:

ROTARY1 OC…….HEADLINE OUR CONFERENCE. :17

CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER BOYD RENNER SERVED 23 YEARS WITH SEAL TEAM SIX AND FOUR YEARS WITH SEAL TEAM TWO.

AFTER 9/11 TOOK PLACE, RENNER COMPLETED 10 TOURS OF DUTY IN AFGHANISTAN, TWO IN IRAQ AND WAS DEPLOYED IN ALBANIA, SARAJEVO AND THE ARABIAN PENINSULA.

HARRINGTON IS A COUSIN OF RENNER’S AND SAYS EVEN THOUGH HE RETIRED FROM THE SERVICE A FEW YEARS AGO, A LOT OF WHAT HE DID REMAINS CLASSIFIED:

ROTARY2 OC………THEY STILL WATCH. :18

RENNER RETIRED IN 2016 AND IS NOW THE C-O-O OF A COMPANY IN VIRGINIA.

HARRINGTON SAYS THE ROTARY CLUB INTENDS TO HAVE TICKETS AVAILABLE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC FOR RENNER’S PRESENTATION.

MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE EVENT WILL BE RELEASED IN THE WEEKS AHEAD.