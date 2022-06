REYNOLDS PUSHES SCHOOL AGENDA AT GOP CONVENTION

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS MAKING IT CLEAR THAT IF SHE’S RE-ELECTED, SHE’LL AGAIN PUSH TO GIVE TAXPAYER SUPPORT TO PARENTS WHO SEND THEIR CHILDREN TO PRIVATE SCHOOLS.

DURING A SPEECH AT THE IOWA G-O-P’S STATE CONVENTION THIS WEEKEND, REYNOLDS AIRED A LITANY OF COMPLAINTS ABOUT PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

THE GROUP ONE IOWA ACTION ISSUED A STATEMENT A FEW HOURS LATER, SAYING THE GOVERNOR’S REMARKS WERE INFLAMMATORY AND TARGETING L-G-T-B-Q YOUTH.

ON SATURDAY, REYNOLDS SPENT A SEGMENT OF HER SPEECH REVIEWING THE INCOME CUTS SHE SIGNED INTO LAW IN MARCH.

REYNOLDS WILL FACE DEMOCRAT DEIDRE DEJEAR ON THE GENERAL ELECTION BALLOT.

REYNOLDS DID NOT MENTION DEJEAR BY NAME, BUT CALLED HER MY OPPONENT.

IOWA G-O-P CHAIRMAN JEFF KAUFMANN OPENED SATURDAY’S CONVENTION, URGING DELEGATES AND ACTIVISTS TO ABANDON INTERNAL PARTY DISPUTES AND UNITE BEHIND THE WINNERS OF LAST WEEK’S COMPETITIVE PRIMARIES.

THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY WILL HOLD ITS STATE CONVENTION SATURDAY IN DES MOINES.

RADIO IOWA