POLICE IDENTIFY VICTIM IN 9TH STREET FATAL SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED THE NAME OF THE MAN WHO DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND HE SUFFERED LAST THURSDAY NIGHT AT 516 9TH STREET,

32-YEAR-OLD DOLOREAN WADE OF SIOUX CITY DIED FROM HIS INJURIES AFTER BEING SHOT AT THAT ADDRESS.

THE SUSPECT, A WOMAN WHO SHARED THAT RESIDENCE WITH HIM, 32 YEAR OLD KATRINA LASHAY BARNES, IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER, POSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER FENTANYL.

A SECOND WOMAN, 25-YEAR-OLD JORDYN EASTON OF SIOUX CITY, IS CHARGED WITH ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT FOR FAILING TO CALL 9-1-1 AND ALLEGEDLY CONCEALING EVIDENCE RELATED TO THE CRIME.