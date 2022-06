P-O-W CHAIR OF HONOR PRESENTED AT CITY HALL

A LOCAL STUDENT WHO ORGANIZED A LOCAL EFFORT TO LAUNCH A “CHAIR OF HONOR” PROGRAM RECOGNIZING OUR NATION’S MILITARY PRISONERS OF WAR, MISSING IN ACTION, AND THEIR FAMILIES HAS PRESENTED A CHAIR FOR DISPLAY AT CITY HALL.

JAKE MCGOWAN SPOKE AT MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT AND COUNCIL MEMBER JULIE SCHOENHERR CONTRIBUTED TO THE PROJECT:

MCGOWAN WAS A JUNIOR AT BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL IN 2020 WHEN THE FIRST PERMANENT “CHAIR OF HONOR” WAS UNVEILED AT THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER.

HIS GOAL IS TO PLACE “CHAIRS OF HONOR” IN STADIUMS AND THEATERS THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY THROUGH TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATIONS CONTRIBUTED THROUGH

THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER FOUNDATION.