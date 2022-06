MISSOURI RIVER LEVELS BOTH ABOVE AND BELOW THE SIX MAINSTEM DAMS WILL STAY LOW.

MIKE SWENSON WITH THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS IN OMAHA SAYS RELEASES FROM THE SYSTEM ARE NOT PROJECTED TO CHANGE MUCH:

LEVEL3 OC………DOWNSTREAM TARGETS :16

SWENSON SAYS WATER STORAGE IS QUITE A WAYS BELOW NORMAL:

LEVEL4 OC……..END OF APRIL :13

SWENSON SAYS THE BIG LAKES MAY SHOW SOME MINOR RISES IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS:

THE CORPS HAS PROJECTED BELOW NORMAL FLOWS THROUGH THE ENTIRE YEAR.

Jerry Oster WNAX