LE MARS & WELLS TO CONDUCT DISASTER DRILL WEDNESDAY

LE MARS RESIDENTS WILL SEE SEVERAL EMERGENCY VEHICLES AT THE WELLS SOUTH ICE CREAM PLANT ON WEDNESDAY EVENING CONDUCTING EMERGENCY RESPONSE TRAINING.

WELLS ENTERPRISES AND THE LE MARS FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT WILL HOLD A JOINT SIMULATED AMMONIA LEAK DRILL OUTSIDE OF THE SOUTH ICE CREAM PLANT FROM 6:30 TO 8:30 PM. WEDNESDAY.

IN ADDITION TO FIRE TRUCKS AND RESCUE VEHICLES ON SITE, THIS SCHEDULED HAZMAT TRAINING WILL INCLUDE THE USE OF A SMOKE MACHINE TO SIMULATE THE AMMONIA LEAK.

EMPLOYEES AT THE FACILITY AND THE PUBLIC WILL NOT BE IN ANY DANGER.

THERE WILL BE NO EVACUATION OF THE AREA OR ANY WELLS FACILITIES DURING THE DRILL.