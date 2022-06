THE NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK IS HOSTING A FAMILY FUN NIGHT FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS THIS MONDAY EVENING.

SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE EVENT TAKES PLACE AT LEIF ERIKSON AND LEWIS SWIMMING POOLS:

FUN OC…………..TIME TOGETHER. :16

AGAIN THE EVENT RUNS FROM 6P UNTIL 8PM AT THE TWO PUBLIC POOLS.