DEER HAZARD INCREASING FOR AREA DRIVERS

IOWA DRIVERS KNOW THEY NEED TO BE WATCHFUL FOR DEER AT ALL TIMES OF THE YEAR, BUT IT’S ESPECIALLY IMPORTANT TO BE VIGILANT OVER THE NEXT FEW WEEKS.

MICK KLEMESRUD OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES, SAYS IT’S FAWNING SEASON AND THAT MEANS DEER WILL BE MORE PLENTIFUL ALONG OUR ROADWAYS.

IOWANS ARE CALLING D-N-R FIELD OFFICES AND CONSERVATION OFFICERS TO REPORT FINDING “ABANDONED” FAWNS IN ODD PLACES LIKE FLOWERBEDS OR SMALL PATCHES OF COVER. KLEMESRUD SAYS, REST ASSURED, IT’S NORMAL DEER BEHAVIOR.

IOWANS WHO MIGHT SPOT A HIDDEN FAWN ARE WARNED TO LEAVE IT ALONE AS IT HAS BUILT-IN CAMOUFLAGE.

THE D-N-R IS NOT TAKING IN FAWNS TO AVOID THE POTENTIAL OF SPREADING CHRONIC WASTING DISEASE — OR OTHER DISEASES — TO NEW AREAS.