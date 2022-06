YORK’S HISTORY COMES ALIVE AT INTERPRETIVE CENTER

THE HISTORY OF THE ONLY BLACK MAN ON THE LEWIS & CLARK EXPEDITION HAS COME TO LIFE IN A NEW EXHIBIT AT THE LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER ALONG THE RIVERFRONT IN CHRIS LARSEN PARK.

AN ANIMATRONIC FIGURE OF YORK, THE ENSLAVED SERVANT OF CAPTAIN WILLIAM CLARK, TELLS HIS STORY.

THE TALKING FIGURE IS VOICED BY SIOUX CITY WEST HIGH GRADUATE AND TONY AWARD WINNING BROADWAY STAR ANTOINE SMITH:

CENTER DIRECTOR TRACY BENNETT SAYS THE IDEA FOR A YORK EXHIBIT STARTED IN 2018:

YORK IS CREDITED IN THE CAPTAIN’S JOURNAL AS HELPING TO CARE FOR SGT. CHARLES FLOYD DURING HIS ILLNESS AND DEATH.

THE EXHIBIT HAS YORK RELATING HIS THOUGHTS AND FEELINGS ABOUT HIS LIFE AND BEING ON THE EXPEDITION.