WEAR YOUR BIKE HELMET, GET A TREAT FROM POLICE

OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED IS PARTNERING WITH THE SIOUX CITY POLICE AND SIOUXLAND DAIRY QUEENS AGAIN TO ENCOURAGE CHILDREN TO WEAR HELMETS WHILE RIDING THEIR BIKES.

JENNIFER MCCABE IS THE C-E-O OF OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED AND SAYS THE 8TH “YOU’VE BEEN TICKETED” PROGRAM. IS AN EXTENSION OF THEIR “GOTTA BRAIN, GET A HELMET” PROGRAM:

SUSAN VONDRAK, THE OPERATIONS MANAGEFR OF O.U. SAYS THE HELMET PROGRAM FOCUS IS ON SECOND GRADERS:

POLICE SGT JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS OFFICERS CAN CONNECT WITH MORE CHILDREN IN A POSITIVE AND SUPPORTIVE MANNER WITH THE TREAT TICKETS:

THEY ESTIMATE THEY HAVE GIVEN AWAY OVER 10,000 FREE BIKE HELMETS TO SECOND GRADERS OVER THE PAST DECADE.