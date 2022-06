TRAILBLAZERS NEEDED FOR LOCAL BIKE PATROLS

THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR NEW VOLUNTEERS TO ASSIST ON THE BIKE TRAILS AND HAS MOUNTAIN BIKES AVAILABLE FOR THE VOLUNTEERS TO USE.

BOB DE SMIDT HAS BEEN A PART OF THE TRAILBLAZERS PROGRAM FOR THE PAST 21 YEARS:

TRAIL1 OC…………..USE OF OUR TRAILS. :17

DE SMIDT SAYS THE TRAILBLAZERS ARE EXTRA EYES AND EARS FOR THE POLICE WHILE THEY ARE RIDING ON THE LOCAL TRAILS SYSTEM:

TRAIL2 OC……..CAR SAFELY. :18

EACH VOLUNTEER IS GIVEN A NEW BIKE HELMET.

ANYONE IS INTERESTED IN BECOMING A VOLUNTEER FOR THE POLICE DEPARTMENT MAY CALL 712-279-6424.