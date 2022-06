FORMER WEST HARRISON TEACHER ARRESTED & CHARGED

A FORMER WEST HARRISON SCHOOL TEACHER IS FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY HAVING INAPPROPRIATE CONTACT WITH SIX MINOR STUDENTS.

BENJAMIN J. WORK HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIVE COUNTS OF SEXUAL EXPLOITATION BY A SCHOOL EMPLOYEE, FIVE COUNTS OF LASCIVIOUS CONDUCT WITH A MINOR AND TWO COUNTS OF INDECENT CONTACT WITH A CHILD.

BACK ON APRIL 22ND, THE HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A REPORT OF A POSSIBLE INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BENJAMIN WORK AND A MINOR STUDENT.

THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE, AND AGENTS WITH THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION, INITIATED AN INVESTIGATION AND MR. WORK WAS PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE BY THE WEST HARRISON SCHOOL DISTRICT ON THAT DAY.

LAW ENFORCEMENT IDENTIFIED SIX MINOR STUDENTS THAT MR. WORK HAD REPORTEDLY HAD INAPPROPRIATE CONTACT WITH BETWEEN THE FALL OF 2021 AND SPRING OF 2022.

HE RESIGNED FROM THE WEST HARRISON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ON JUNE 3RD.

BENJAMIN WORK WAS ARRESTED AT HIS RESIDENCE WITHOUT INCIDENT FRIDAY AND BOOKED INTO THE HARRISON COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY.