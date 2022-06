SOUTH SIOUX DEDICATES 1ST SPLASH PAD

SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S PARKS AND RECREATION HAVE DEDICATED THE CITY’S NEW SPLASH PAD.

THE 1,847 AND A HALF SQUARE FOOT SPLASH PAD IS LOCATED AT SCENIC PARK NEXT TO THE SOUTH SIOUX OUTDOOR POOL.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS ITS THE FIRST SPLASH PAD IN THE CITY:

SPLASH1 OC……..GETTING THAT DONE. :15

THE SPLASH PAD WAS BUILT BY ERIC CROUCH RECREATION.

CROUCH DREW A LOT OF ATTENTION AT THE DEDICATION AS HE IS A FORMER STARTING QUARTERBACK FOR THE NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS WHO WON THE HEISMAN TROPHY IN 2001:

SPLASH2 OC……A GREAT JOB. :12

CROUCH WAS HAPPY TO BE PART OF THE PROJECT:

CROUCH OC………..GET IT DONE. :20

THE SPLASH PAD IS FREE TO THE PUBLIC AND WILL BE OPEN AT NIGHT FOR USE.