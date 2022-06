SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE OVERNIGHT SLAYING (UPDATE)

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A FATAL SHOOTING OVERNIGHT AT 516 9TH STREET NEAR NEBRASKA STREET.

SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE CALL CAME IN ABOUT 9 P.M.:

32 YEAR OLD KATRINA LASHAY BARNES IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER, POSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER FENTANYL.

A SECOND WOMAN HAS ALSO BEEN CHARGED IN THE INCIDENT:

BARNES IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $150,000 BOND.

JORDYN EASTON IS BEING HELD ON $6100 BOND INCLUDING AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT FROM SOUTH DAKOTA AND PROBATION VIOLATION.