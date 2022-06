MEDPHARM TO EXPAND & CHANGE ITS NAME

THE DES MOINES-BASED COMPANY WHICH MAKES MEDICAL MARIJUANA PRODUCTS FOR THE STATE IS CHANGING ITS NAME. MEDPHARM IOWA IS NOW CALLED “BUD & MARY’S CANNABIS.”

COMPANY GROUP PRESIDENT, LUCAS NELSON, SAYS THEY HAVE EXPANDED INTO COLORADO AND MICHIGAN, AND THE CHANGE BETTER REPRESENTS WHAT THEY DO — AND HE SAYS THE NEW NAME HONORS HIS GRANDFATHER, WHO WAS NICKNAMED BUD, AND HIS GRANDMOTHER MARY.

THE NAME CHANGE AND REBRANDING ALSO COMES WITH MORE THAN TEN MILLION DOLLARS IN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND THEIR EXISTING DES MOINES FACILITY TO INCREASE CANNABIS PRODUCTION BY THREE TIMES WHAT IT IS NOW.

THEY PLAN TO HIRE 20 MORE PEOPLE TO WORK AT THE FACILITY ONCE THE EXPANSION IS COMPLETE.