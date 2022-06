FINALISTS NAMED FOR IOWA LOCAL DISTRICT JUDGE POSITION

THE JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION FOR THE 3B JUDICIAL DISTRICT HAS NOMINATED

ATTORNEY ANDREA BUCKLEY FROM SIOUX CITY AND ATTORNEY ROBERT TIEFENTHALER, FROM SERGEANT BLUFF FOR THE JUDGESHIP CREATED BY THE UPCOMING RETIREMENT OF DISTRICT COURT JUDGE JEFFREY POULSON.

A TOTAL OF SEVEN APPLICANTS WERE CONSIDERED FOR THE POSITION.

JUDICIAL DISTRICT 3B CONSISTS OF IDA, CRAWFORD, MONONA, PLYMOUTH, SIOUX AND WOODBURY COUNTIES.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS 30 DAYS TO APPOINT ONE OF THE NOMINEES TO BE A DISTRICT JUDGE.