TAYVON DAVIS MURDER TRIAL TO BEGIN IN WOODBURY COUNTY

THE MURDER TRIAL OF A 26-YEAR-OLD SIOUX CITY MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING HIS

GIRLFRIEND’S INFANT DAUGHTER IN 2018 IS GETTING UNDERWAY TODAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

TAYVON DAVIS IS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER, CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF A CHILD, AND MULTIPLE ACTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY DAVIS WAS LIVING WITH HIS GIRLFRIEND IN THE SUMMER OF

2018, HELPING TO CARE FOR HER DAUGHTER.

THE 19-MONTH-OLD GIRL DIED IN AUGUST OF 2018.

AN AUTOPSY SHOWED THE GIRL HAD SEVERAL BLUNT FORCE INJURIES TO HER HEAD AND A KIDNEY AND HAD SUFFERED FRACTURES TO HER VERTEBRAE AND RIBS.

THE JURY TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR TWO WEEKS.