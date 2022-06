ST. LUKE’S & WINGS ONE BEGIN AIR RESCUE PARTNERSHIP

UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S HAS ENTERED INTO A PARTNERSHIP WITH WINGS AIR RESCUE IN SIOUX CITY AS OF JUNE 1ST.

COREY SNIDER, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF UNITYPOINT HEALTH, SAYS WINGS ONE WILL PROVIDE LIFESAVING AIR TRANSPORTATION FOR CRITICALLY ILL OR INJURED PATIENTS TO THEIR EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT:

WINGS ONE PROGRAM DIRECTOR MICKEY SAUSER SAYS THEY FLY A BELL 407 GX HELICOPTER TO SERVE THE SIOUXLAND AREA:

HE SAYS THE HELICOPTER HAS A THREE PERSON CREW:

WINGS ONE IS AN ACCREDITED CRITICAL CARE PROGRAM BY THE COMMISSION ON ACCREDITATION OF MEDICAL TRANSPORT SYSTEMS.