ONE HURT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY CRASH

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE CRASH THURSDAY AROUND NOON IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A PICKUP TRUCK THAT WAS EASTBOUND ON HIGHWAY 3 SLOWED TO MAKE A LEFT TURN ON TO K-64 AND WAS STRUCK FROM BEHIND BY AN EASTBOUND S-U-V.

THE DRIVER OF THE PICKUP, GARRETT LISS, WAS NOT INJURED.

THE S-U-VFLIPPED ONTO THE DRIVER’S SIDE AFTER THE COLLISION.

THAT DRIVER, MICHAEL HINDERMANN OF REMSEN, WAS NOT REPORTED TO BE INJURED BUT AN UNIDENTIFIED PASSENGER IN THE S-U-V WAS TAKEN TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS CHARGES ARE PENDING IN THE ACCIDENT.