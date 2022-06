MONIZ SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA WOMAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON ON A WITNESS TAMPERING CHARGE STEMMING FROM AN ASSAULT IN WINNEBAGO.

30-YEAR-OLD SYDNEY MONIZ WAS SENTENCED IN OMAHA FEDERAL COURT TO TWO AND A HALF YEARS IN PRISON FOR WITNESS TAMPERING.

MONIZ’S BROTHER, MATTHEW MONIZ, JR., AND JONATHAN EARTH, JR., ASSAULTED A VICTIM IN WINNEBAGO ON DECEMBER 16TH OF 2019.

MATTHEW MONIZ STABBED THE VICTIM IN THE NECK.

PROSECUTORS SAY IN OCTOBER OF 2020, SYDNEY MONIZ CONFRONTED THE VICTIM OF THE STABBING AND SAID THE VICTIM WAS NOT GOING TO COURT, SAID THE CHARGES AGAINST HER BROTHER WERE GOING TO BE DROPPED, AND DEMANDED THE VICTIM SAY HER BROTHER DID NOT STAB HIM.

MATTHEW MONIZ AND JONATHAN EARTH WERE SENTENCED FOR THE ASSAULT AND RECEIVED 70 MONTHS AND 63 MONTHS IN PRISON, RESPECTIVELY.