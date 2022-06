IOWA REPUBLICANS TO GATHER FOR STATE CONVENTION

IOWA REPUBLICANS WILL GATHER IN DES MOINES THIS SATURDAY FOR THEIR 2022 STATE CONVENTION.

WOODBURY COUNTY GOP CHAIRMAN BOB HENDERSON SAYS ONE OF THE MAIN ORDERS OF BUSINESS IS TO FINALIZE THE PARTY’S PLATFORM:

HENDERSON IS ONE OF THOSE CANDIDATES, AS HE IS ALSO RUNNING FOR THE DISTRICT TWO SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE.

REPUBLICANS HOPE TO KEEP AND POSSIBLY EXPAND THEIR MAJORITY IN BOTH THE HOUSE AND SENATE:

HENDERSON SAYS HE WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS COUNTY CHAIRMAN WHILE RUNNING FOR OFFICE:

THIS WEEKEND’S CONVENTION TAKES PLACE IN THE RASTETTER 4-H EXHIBIT BUILDING AT THE STATE FAIRGROUNDS IN DES MOINES.