DAVIS MURDER TRIAL UNDERWAY IN DEATH OF INFANT

THE MURDER TRIAL OF A 26-YEAR-OLD SIOUX CITY MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING HIS

GIRLFRIEND’S INFANT DAUGHTER IN 2018 IS UNDERWAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

TAYVON DAVIS IS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER, CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF A CHILD, AND MULTIPLE ACTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.

OPENING STATEMENTS WERE MADE IN THE CASE BY PROSECUTOR KRISTINE TIMMINS AND DEFENSE ATTORNEY JENNIFER SOLBERG.

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY DAVIS WAS LIVING WITH HIS GIRLFRIEND IN THE SUMMER OF

2018, HELPING TO CARE FOR HER DAUGHTER, MAELYNN MYERS.

THE 19-MONTH-OLD GIRL DIED IN AUGUST OF 2018.

AN AUTOPSY SHOWED THE GIRL HAD SEVERAL BLUNT FORCE INJURIES TO HER HEAD AND A KIDNEY AND HAD SUFFERED FRACTURES TO HER VERTEBRAE AND RIBS.

THE JURY TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR TWO WEEKS.

