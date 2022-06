UNOPPOSED PRIMARY CANDIDATES SAY REAL CAMPAIGN STARTS NOW

OVER 8700 WOODBURY COUNTY VOTERS TOOK PART IN TUESDAY’S PRIMARY ELECTION.

CANDIDATES WHO WERE UNOPPOSED ON THEIR PARTY’S BALLOTS STILL RECEIVED A GOOD NUMBER OF VOTES.

REPRESENTATIVE STEVE HANSEN PULLED IN 855 VOTES FROM DEMOCRATIC VOTERS IN THE NEW DISTRICT TWO OF THE IOWA HOUSE:

TURNOUT4 OC……… ON ISSUES. :16

HANSEN IS OPPOSED BY BOB HENDERSON, THE COUNTY’S G-O-P CHAIRMAN, WHO TALLIED 1410 REPUBLICAN VOTES IN HIS UNOPPOSED PRIMARY RACE.

BOTH CANDIDATES ARE GETTING TO KNOW THE DISTRICT’S VOTERS AND HANSEN SAYS GOING DOOR TO DOOR REMAINS A GOOD, PERSONAL WAY TO MEET THEM:

TURNOUT5 OC……….STEP IT UP. :09

REPUBLICAN STATE SENATE CANDIDATE ROCKY DE WITT IS CURRENTLY A MEMBER OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

HE SAYS THAT COUNTY SERVICE HAS BROUGHT HIM SOME RECOGNITION WITH WOODBURY VOTERS, BUT HE IS HOPING TO BROADEN HIS BASE OF SUPPORT:

TURNOUT6 OC………LOOKING AT SO. :15

DE WITT IS A CONSERVATIVE, PRO LIFE AND PRO SECOND AMENDMENT CANDIDATE:

TURNOUT7 OC……….SECOND AMENDMENT. :24

DE WITT TALLIED 2212 VOTES RUNNING UNOPPOSED IN THE GOP PRIMARY FOR STATE SENATE DISTRICT ONE.

HE WILL FACE INCUMBENT DEMOCRAT AND FORMER COUNTY SUPERVISOR JACKIE SMITH WHO PULLED IN 1552 VOTES RUNNING UNOPPOSED IN HER PARTY’S PRIMARY.