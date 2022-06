REYNOLDS’ PICKS DO WELL IN G-O-P PRIMARY

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS ENDORSED A HANDFUL OF G-O-P PRIMARY CANDIDATES FOR IOWA HOUSE SEATS WHO WERE ALL RUNNING AGAINST HOUSE REPUBLICANS WHO OPPOSED HER PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE FUNDED SCHOLARSHIPS FOR 10-THOUSAND STUDENTS.

THE GOVERNOR’S PICKS WON ON TUESDAY AS REYNOLDS HELPED DEFEAT THE REPUBLICAN CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE EDUCATION COMMITTEE AND THE REPUBLICAN WHO LED HOUSE DEBATE FOR HER E-15 BILL AND TAX CUT PLAN.

REYNOLDS SAYS HER PARTY IS UNIFIED AND READY FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION.

IT APPEARS NONE OF THE FIVE G-O-P CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR A HOUSE SEAT IN THE NEWTON AREA REACHED THE 35 PERCENT MARK — THE THRESHOLD REQUIRED TO WIN THE PARTY’S NOMINATION.

THAT MEANS A NOMINATING CONVENTION WILL BE HELD TO SELECT THE G-O-P CANDIDATE FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION.

