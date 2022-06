PROBLEMS CONTINUE FOR RIVERSIDE POOL

THERE IS STILL AN ONGOING MAINTENANCE ISSUE AT RIVERSIDE POOL, SO THE OPENING DATE FOR THE 2022 AQUATIC SEASON THERE HAS BEEN DELAYED AGAIN.

THE CITY HOPED TO HAVE THE POOL READY TO OPEN THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 11TH, BUT THAT DATE HAS BEEN PUSHED BACK ANOTHER WEEK UNTIL JUNE 18TH, SOONER, IF POSSIBLE.

LEIF ERIKSON POOL IS CURRENTLY OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AND LEWIS POOL WILL OPEN THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 11TH FROM 1:00 P.M. TO 6:00 P.M.

THE FIRST FREE FRIDAY NIGHT SWIM EVENT WILL MOVE TO LEWIS POOL ON FRIDAY, JUNE 10TH, FROM 6:00 P.M. TO 8:00 P.M.