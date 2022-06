OVER 350,000 IOWANS VOTE IN PRIMARY ELECTION

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE SAYS MORE THAN 356,000 IOWANS VOTED IN THE JUNE 7TH PRIMARY ELECTION.

THAT’S ACCORDING TO UNOFFICIAL NUMBERS RELEASED BY PATE’S OFFICE.

MORE THAN 73,000 IOWANS VOTED ABSENTEE, WHICH IS THE SECOND HIGHEST TOTAL FOR A PRIMARY ELECTION IN STATE HISTORY.

TURNOUT3 OC….IN ACTION. :13

THE UNOFFICIAL STATEWIDE TURNOUT BY POLITICAL PARTY WAS 195,355 REPUBLICANS AND 156,589 DEMOCRATS.

PATE’S OFFICE HAS SELECTED A RANDOM PRECINCT IN ALL 99 COUNTIES FOR CONDUCTING A POST-ELECTION AUDIT.

COUNTY OFFICIALS WILL HAND COUNT EVERY BALLOT IN THAT PRECINCT TO ENSURE THE TOTALS MATCH THE NUMBER COMPILED BY THE VOTE TABULATORS.