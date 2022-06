NOEM, THUNE, JOHNSON ALL WIN IN SOUTH DAKOTA GOP PRIMARY

ON PRIMARY DAY IN SOUTH DAKOTA, GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM EASILY DEFEATED REPUBLICAN CHALLENGER STEVEN HAUGAARD IN HER BID FOR ANOTHER TERM IN OFFICE.

NOEM HAD 77% OF THE VOTE AS OF 11 P.M. TUESDAY NIGHT.

INCUMBENT U.S. SENATOR JOHN THUNE HAD 73% OF THE VOTES CAST AGAINST GOP CHALLENGERS BRUCE WHALEN AND MARK MOWRY.

WHALEN WAS AT 16% AND MOWRY AT 9%.

CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON HAS A 60-40% LEAD OVER CHALLENGER TAFFY HOWARD IN HIS BID FOR ANOTHER TERM IN THE U.S. HOUSE.

NOEM, THUNE AND JOHNSON WILL ALL FACE DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGERS IN NOVEMBER.