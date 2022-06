GRASSLEY & MCCONAUGHEY TALK GUN ISSUES

A HOLLYWOOD ACTOR WHO IS A NATIVE OF UVALDE, TEXAS — AND A GUN OWNER — MADE A PASSIONATE PITCH FOR GUN SAFETY LEGISLATION IN WASHINGTON, D.C. ON TUESDAY AND ONE OF HIS STOPS WAS IN SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY’S OFFICE.

MCCONAUGHEY’S HOMETOWN WAS THE SITE OF THE MURDERS OF 19 ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CHILDREN AND TWO TEACHERS LAST MONTH.

THE ACTOR’S WIFE, CAMILA ALVES MCCONAUGHEY, IS A BRAZILIAN MODEL AND CLOTHING DESIGNER.

SHE HELD THE SHOES OF ONE OF THE STUDENTS KILLED IN THE TEXAS SCHOOL AS HER HUSBAND DELIVERED A SPEECH AT THE WHITE HOUSE.

MCCONAUGHEY SAYS RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNERS ARE FED UP WITH THE SECOND AMENDMENT BEING ABUSED AND HIJACKED — AND SUPPORT MEASURES LIKE ENHANCED BACKGROUND CHECKS AND RAISING THE AGE TO BUY AN A-R-15-STYLE RIFLE FROM 18 TO 21. GRASSLEY SAYS THE ACTOR IS ALSO FAMILIAR WITH A BILL THAT GRASSLEY’S BEEN PROMOTING.

GRASSLEY’S REFERRING TO NEW JERSEY DEMOCRAT CORY BOOKER HOLDING UP HIS BILL, WHICH WOULD HAVE THE SECRET SERVICE THREAT ASSESSMENT CENTER ADVISE SCHOOLS ON HOW TO RECOGNIZE THE WARNING SIGNS OF STUDENT BEHAVIOR THAT MIGHT TURN DEADLY.

GRASSLEY HAS PREVIOUSLY OPPOSED UNIVERSAL BACKGROUND CHECKS FOR ALL GUN PURCHASES. AND SUGGESTED DURING A RECENT TOWN HALL MEETING THAT A BAN ON A-R-15 STYLE RIFLES WOULD BE INEFFECTIVE SINCE AMERICANS ALREADY OWN 15 MILLION OF THEM.

