GORDON DRIVE RESURFACING TO BEGIN EAST OF VIADUCT

A HOT-MIX ASPHALT RESURFACING PROJECT ON GORDON DRIVE, EAST OF THE GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT, WILL REQUIRE NIGHTTIME LANE CLOSURES BEGINNING ON MONDAY NIGHT, JUNE 13TH.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S DISTRICT 3 OFFICE SAYS THE NIGHTTIME LANE CLOSURES WILL OCCUR MONDAYS THROUGH FRIDAYS FROM 8 P.M. UNTIL 7 A.M.

THERE WILL BE NO LANE CLOSURE RESTRICTIONS ON SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS.

THE $3 MILLION PROJECT WAS AWARDED TO KNIFE RIVER MIDWEST LLC OF SIOUX CITY WITH AN EXPECTED COMPLETION DATE OF SEPTEMBER 9TH.