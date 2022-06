SOUTH DAKOTA VOTERS REJECTED A PROPOSED CHANGE TO THE STATE CONSTITUTION IN TUESDAY’S PRIMARY ELECTION.

AMENDMENT C WAS DEFEATED BY A CLEAR MARGIN OF 67% AGAINST TO JUST 33% IN FAVOR.

THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT WOULD HAVE REQUIRED ANY FUTURE INITIATED MEASURES OR CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS THAT IMPOSE TAXES OR ADVOCATE FOR SPENDING OVER TEN MILLION DOLLARS TO BE PASSED BY A 60 PERCENT THRESHOLD.

AMENDMENT C WAS THE ONLY ISSUE THAT APPEARED ON ALL BALLOTS.