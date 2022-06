SIOUX CITY MAN ACCEPTS PLEA DEAL IN CAPITOL RIOT CASE

A SIOUX CITY MAN FACING FEDERAL CHARGES IN THE RIOT AT THE FEDERAL CAPITOL BUILDING ON JANUARY 6TH OF 2021 HAS AGREED TO A PLEA DEAL IN THE CASE.

54-YEAR-OLD KENNETH RADER HAS ENTERED A PLEA OF GUILTY TO PARADING, DEMONSTRATING OR PICKETING IN A CAPITOL BUILDING.

THE CHARGE CARRIES A MAXIMUM SENTENCE OF SIX MONTHS IMPRISONMENT, A FINE UP TO $5000 AND UP TO FIVE YEARS PROBATION.

THREE OTHER COUNTS RADER WAS CHARGED WITH WILL BE DROPPED.

HE HAS ALSO AGREED TO PAY $500 RESTITUTION AS HIS SHARE OF THE NEARLY $1.5 MILLION DOLLARS IN DAMAGE CAUSED TO THE CAPITOL DURING THE RIOT.

SENTENCING HAS BEEN SET FOR SEPTEMBER 9TH AT NOON IN A COURTROOM TO BE DETERMINED AT A LATER DATE. BEFORE JUDGE ROYCE C. LAMBERTH.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT RADER HAD DRIVEN FROM SIOUX CITY TO WASHINGTON D.C. TO PROTEST CONGRESS’S CERTIFICATION OF THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTE.