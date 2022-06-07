Pruner takes over Morningside Softball Program

Sioux City, Iowa – Morningside University athletic director Jim Sykes has announced that former top assistant coach Brooke Pruner is taking over the helm of the Mustangs softball program.

The ninth head coach in program history, Pruner picks up the reins from Jessica Jones-Sitzmann who moves into a full-time role at the university as an assistant athletic director and director of compliance. Jones-Sitzmann will maintain an assistant/advisory role with the softball team, too.

“I am extremely grateful to Jim, Jessica and the entire Morningside University administration for this opportunity,” she said. “To follow not just a colleague but a person I count as one of my best friends in a position that is one of the nation’s best is amazing. It’ll be great having Jessica around the program, too, in order to draw off the tremendous depth of knowledge and understanding of skills of the game she has.”

“I know I speak for all members of Mustangs softball in that we are continuing to build upon the tremendous foundation of the other eight people who have guided the program,” she added. “We look forward to the new school year and getting to the know the new student-athletes who join a talented group of returners for 2022-23 and beyond.”

Pruner, who joined the Mustangs’ coaching staff prior to the 2018 season, is a 2015 graduate of Briar Cliff University, where she majored in sports science. She was an assistant coach at Sioux City’s Bishop Heelan Catholic High School from 2016-18. Pruner has helped mentor two Great Plains Athletic Conference championship and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ championship-qualifying squads as an assistant.

Pruner received a master’s degree in exercise science from Wichita State University in 2017.