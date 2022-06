TODAY IS PRIMARY DAY IN IOWA AND SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE POLLS ARE OPEN ACROSS IOWA UNTIL 8 P.M.TONIGHT TO VOTE FOR YOUR PARTY’S CANDIDATES IN THE PRIMARY ELECTION.

VOTERS SHOULD VISIT EITHER VOTERREADY.IOWA.GOV OR THEIR COUNTY AUDITOR’S WEBSITE TO FIND THEIR POLLING PLACE AND OTHER ELECTION-RELATED INFORMATION.

IN SOUTH DAKOTA, THE POLLS ARE OPEN UNTIL 7 P.M. LOCAL TIME IN EACH TIME ZONE.