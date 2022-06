OVER 8000 VOTE IN WOODBURY COUNTY PRIMARY

OVER 8000 REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS TURNED OUT IN WOODBURY COUNTY FOR TUESDAY’S PRIMARY ELECTION.

COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS THE NUMBERS WERE ABOUT AS EXPECTED:

TURNOUT1 OC………PLEASED WITH THAT. :11

GILL SAYS EACH PARTY HAD RACES TO DRAW VOTER INTEREST:

TURNOUT2 OC…..U.S. SENATE CONTESTS. :12

GILL SAYS OVERALL THE ELECTION IN WOODBURY COUNTY WENT SMOOTHLY.