MANY IOWANS VOTED ABSENTEE LEADING UP TO PRIMARY DAY

TENS OF THOUSANDS OF IOWANS HAVE CAST ABSENTEE BALLOTS FOR TODAY’S PRIMARY ELECTION. SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE HAS THE LATEST NUMBERS.

IOWA SET AN ALL-TIME PRIMARY ELECTION PARTICIPATION RECORD OF NEARLY HALF A MILLION VOTERS IN 2020 — DURING THE PANDEMIC WHEN MANY VOTERS OPTED TO CAST ABSENTEE BALLOTS RATHER THAN VOTE IN PERSON.

PATE ISN’T MAKING PREDICTIONS ABOUT TURNOUT FOR THIS YEAR’S DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN PRIMARY ELECTIONS.

PATE SAYS IOWANS VOTING IN-PERSON TODAY SHOULD DOUBLE-CHECK THEIR POLLING LOCATION, AS SOME HAVE CHANGED.

THAT’S BECAUSE OF THE ONCE-EVERY-DECADE PROCESS THAT HAS REDRAWN THE BOUNDARIES OF LEGISLATIVE AND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS.

THE POLLS CLOSE AT 8 P.M. A 2021 LAW CHANGE MOVED UP POLL CLOSING TIME AN HOUR.

RADIO IOWA