HOPE STREET DEDICATES 2ND HOME

HOPE STREET OF SIOUXLAND SERVES ADULT MALES SUFFERING FROM HOMELESSNESS, ADDICTIONS AND MENTAL ILLNESS IN THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY.

THEY OPENED THEIR FIRST SHELTER HOUSE IN JUNE OF 2019 AND DEDICATED THEIR SECOND HOME ON DOUGLAS STREET MONDAY AFTERNOON.

CHRISTOPHER COX WAS THE FIRST PERSON TO RECOVER FROM HIS ADDICTION AND RECONNECT TO THE COMMUNITY WITH A NEW JOB AND OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES.

COX IS NOW A SUPERVISOR AT A LOCAL SILVERSTAR CAR WASH AND HAS BEEN SOBER THREE YEARS.

HE WAS HOMELESS WHEN HE MET A WOMAN WHO GOT HIM INVOLVED WITH HOPE STREET AT ITS BEGINNING STAGES:

THAT LED HIM TO INCREASED RESPONSIBILITY AND REGULAR EMPLOYMENT:

WITH THE HELP OF THE PROGRAM DIRECTOR, CASE MANAGER, AND VOLUNTEER ON-SITE HOUSE MANAGERS, GUESTS HAVE 24-HOUR SUPPORT TO ESTABLISH NEEDED STABILITY IN THEIR LIFE.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS, HERSELF A RECOVERED ADDICT WHO HAS BEEN SOBER NOW FOR 22 YEARS, ATTENDED THE RIBBON CUTTING OF THE NEW FACILITY:

THIRTY-ONE MEN HAVE NOW RECOVERED THROUGH THE HOPE STREET PROGRAM. ANOTHER 30 ARE ON A WAITING LIST TO GET INTO THE PROGRAM.