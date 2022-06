GRASSLEY & FRANKEN WIN U.S. SENATE PRIMARY (Update)

CHARLES GRASSLEY WON THE G-O-P’S NOMINATION AS HE SEEKS AN EIGHTH TERM IN THE U.S. SENATE.

GRASSLEY RELEASED A VIDEO MESSAGE AFTER THE RACE WAS CALLED.

CGWIN1 OC………OF THIS ADMINISTRATION.” :11

STATE SENATOR JIM CARLIN OF SIOUX CITY, HAD CHALLENGED GRASSLEY IN THE PRIMARY, THE FIRST TIME GRASSLEY HAS FACED A PRIMARY OPPONENT SINCE WINNING A SEAT IN THE SENATE IN 1980.

GRASSLEY WAS IN WASHINGTON, D.C. TUESDAY NIGHT, AND IN AN AUDIO RECORDING RELEASED BY HIS CAMPAIGN, THE 88-YEAR-OLD SENATOR CELEBRATED HIS VICTORY, BUT ASKED REPUBLICANS TO UNITE BEHIND THE PARTY’S GENERAL ELECTION TICKET:

CGWIN2 OC………………HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES.” :15

GRASSLEY BELIEVES THE 2022 ELECTION WILL BE A REFERENDUM ON PRESIDENT BIDEN.

CGWIN3 OC…….THE PROGRESSIVE LEFT.” :27

GRASSLEY WILL FACE RETIRED NAVY ADMIRAL MIKE FRANKEN IN NOVEMBER.

THE SIOUX COUNTY NATIVE WHO RESIDES IN SIOUX CITY WON THE DEMOCRATIC SENATE NOMINATION WITH 55 PERCENT OF THE VOTE, FINISHING 12 POINTS AHEAD OF FORMER IOWA CONGRESSWOMN ABBY FINKENAUER..

FRANKEN14 OC…YOU KNOW. :12

FRANKEN SPOKE TO SUPPORTERS IN DES MOINES AFTER THE RACE WAS CALLED.

FRANKEN15 OC……IN THE NATION” :24

FINKENAUER FINISHED WITH 40 PERCENT OF THE VOTE.

SHE SERVED ONE TERM IN THE U.S. HOUSE, BUT LOST HER BID FOR REELECTION IN 2020.