FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 75 IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY (Update)

ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A TWO CAR COLLISION TUESDAY MORNING ON HIGHWAY 75 AT C-70 IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A SOUTHBOUND VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY 75 DRIVEN BY 22-YEAR-OLD UZAEL ABRAHAM WAS STRUCK FROM BEHIND BY ANOTHER CAR AT 5:45 A.M.

ABRAHAM SUSTAINED CRITICAL INJURIES, AND A PASSENGER, 45-YEAR-OLD ERMIOHNE JOSWA SUFFERED FATAL INJURIES IN THE COLLISION AND WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE DRIVER OF THE SECOND VEHICLE, 30-YEAR-OLD DAVID DIAZ, SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES.

ALL OF THE VICTIMS ARE FROM SIOUX CITY.

ABRAHAM AND DIAZ WERE TRANSPORTED TO MERCYONE FOR TREATMENT.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE STATE PATROL.

UPDATED 2:20 P.M. 6/7/22

